Ubuntu 16.04 uses systemd instead of init and hence the concept of
runlevels is replaced by the term
targets. So there is indeed a mapping between init-based runlevels and systemd-based targets:
Mapping between runlevels and systemd targets
┌─────────┬───────────────────┐
│Runlevel │ Target │
├─────────┼───────────────────┤
│0 │ poweroff.target │
├─────────┼───────────────────┤
│1 │ rescue.target │
├─────────┼───────────────────┤
│2, 3, 4 │ multi-user.target │
├─────────┼───────────────────┤
│5 │ graphical.target │
├─────────┼───────────────────┤
│6 │ reboot.target │
└─────────┴───────────────────┘
Now, to just change the "runlevels" in 16.04, you can use for eg:
sudo systemctl isolate multi-user.target
To make this the default "runlevel", you can use:
sudo systemctl enable multi-user.target
sudo systemctl set-default multi-user.target
From
man systemctl
isolate NAME
Start the unit specified on the command line and its dependencies and stop all others. If
a unit name with no extension is given, an extension of ".target" will be assumed.
This is similar to changing the runlevel in a traditional init system. The isolate command
will immediately stop processes that are not enabled in the new unit, possibly including
the graphical environment or terminal you are currently using
Also have a look at
man systemd.special to know more about the targets in systemd.
systemdinstead of
upstartand that file you're talking about is for
upstart. If you read even older articles, you will find ways for the old
initas well. But with
systemd, you can simply switch between the GUI and text mode using
sudo systemctl start graphical.targetand
sudo systemctl start multi-user.target. – Byte Commander♦ Jun 17 '16 at 22:31
systemctl isolate– Ron Jun 18 '16 at 9:09